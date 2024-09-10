Parliament gets closer to finalising new digital ID scheme

A previous effort to introduce a digital ID was shot down by voters in 2021 due to privacy fears.
Keystone-SDA
The latest attempt to introduce an electronic proof of identity in Switzerland is well underway, both chambers of parliament now having approved the legal basis.
September 10, 2024 - 12:02
Following the House of Representatives, the Senate also approved the underlying legal basis for the project on Tuesday. The bill will now pass back to the other chamber to iron out disagreements on individual data protection and cyber security issues.
The small chamber was clearly in favour of the federal law and the credit for the development and operation of the digital identity, approving them by 43 votes to 1 and 44 votes to 1 respectively.
The electronic identity is the second attempt to introduce an digital ID in Switzerland. It is to be introduced in 2026. The first attempt – a private-sector solution – was
rejected at the ballot box in 2021.
Supporters of the initiative, which is this time state-organised, say that the right lessons have been learned from the 2021 failure.
Adapted from German by DeepL/dos
