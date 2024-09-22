Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Politics

September 22, 2024 votes: the results from across Switzerland

September 22, 2024 votes: the results from across Switzerland
A heron on the shore of Lake Geneva, near Lausanne, June 20, 2024.

Swiss reject biodiversity and pension reform proposals

This content was published on According to initial voting projections, the Swiss have rejected an initiative to better protect natural areas. A complex proposal to reform the occupational pension scheme has also clearly failed.

Read more: Swiss reject biodiversity and pension reform proposals
