September 22, 2024 votes: the results from across Switzerland

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

External Content

More

More Swiss reject biodiversity and pension reform proposals This content was published on According to initial voting projections, the Swiss have rejected an initiative to better protect natural areas. A complex proposal to reform the occupational pension scheme has also clearly failed. Read more: Swiss reject biodiversity and pension reform proposals

More

More Swiss ‘biodiversity initiative’: extreme or essential for protecting nature? This content was published on On September 22 the Swiss will vote on a popular initiative which wants more protected natural areas and a boost in funding for biodiversity. Read more: Swiss ‘biodiversity initiative’: extreme or essential for protecting nature?

More

More Explainer: the three Swiss pension pillars This content was published on The Swiss cabinet and parliament are wrangling over reforms to the country’s pension scheme. How does the current system work? Read more: Explainer: the three Swiss pension pillars

Subscribe to our special newsletter to get all the latest information you need on Swiss popular votes.