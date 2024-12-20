Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

On February 9, Swiss voters will decide on the “environmental responsibility initiative”, spearheaded by the Young Greens.

Campaigners have proposed a new constitutional article obliging the national economy to operate within nature’s capacity for renewal within the next ten years. Resource use and pollution would not be allowed to exceed what ecosystems can withstand.

Proponents argue that this is essential to avoid the depletion of natural resources. But critics warn it could damage the economy and undermine Switzerland’s competitive edge.

