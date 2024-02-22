Social Democratic Party and Green Party submit initiative for a climate fund

Parliamentarians Balthasar Glaettli, Michael Toengi and Aline Trede and other members of the Greens and the Social Democratic Party submitted the climate fund initiative with 100,000 signatures on Thursday, February 22, 2024, in Bern. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / PETER SCHNEIDER

The Social Democratic Party and the Greens have submitted a popular initiative with the aim to channel funds towards a comprehensive approach to combatting climate change, emphasising renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and biodiversity preservation.

According to the two parties, almost 130,000 signatures were submitted to the Federal Chancellery on Thursday. Around 105,000 of these are valid. The federal popular initiative “For a fair energy and climate policy: investing for prosperity, work and the environment (climate fund initiative)” is supported by an alliance of environmental organisations and trade unions.

The initiative seeks to oblige the federal government, cantons and municipalities to combat man-made global warming and its consequences for society, the economy and the environment. This should be done in accordance with international climate agreements.

If the initiative is approved by the people and the cantons, Switzerland will have to replenish the new climate fund from the third year after the “yes” vote at the latest, with 0.5% to 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) every year until 2050. This corresponds to an amount of between CHF3.5 and CHF7 billion ($4 and 8 billion). According to the text of the initiative, the federal government’s contribution to the fund can be “reduced appropriately” once Switzerland has achieved its national and international climate targets.

Money to be used broadly

The federal government should use the money to support projects for the decarbonisation of transport, buildings and the economy. For example, this could be the replacement of fossil-fuelled heating systems.

Projects for economical and efficient energy consumption, secure supply and the expansion of renewable energies are also to receive money from the fund. The funds can also be used for education, training and retraining related to climate projects.

The fund or third parties commissioned by the federal government should also be able to grant loans, guarantees and sureties. The details of this must be regulated at legislative level in accordance with the newly proposed constitutional article.

Reducing dependence on foreign countries

The initiators argue that massive public investment is needed to strengthen climate protection and at the same time be able to produce energy domestically. A socially just climate policy is needed. “With the climate fund, we can achieve the energy transition.”

The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our generation, Green Party President Balthasar Glättli was quoted as saying in the press release. “Climate protection, biodiversity, innovation and jobs for the future – this is guaranteed by the Climate Fund for a New Green Deal.”

Today, Switzerland is massively dependent on the supply of fossil fuels from abroad, which prevents important investments at home and instead strengthens autocratic states, stated Social Democratic Party parliamentarian Roger Nordmann. “By expanding renewable energies in Switzerland, we are strengthening our energy sovereignty and securing supplies.”

Cantonal initiative rejected

If the initiative is formally approved, the Federal Council will be the next to comment on it. The electorate could probably vote on the proposal in the course of 2026. It is unclear whether the government or parliament will oppose the initiative with a direct or indirect counter-proposal.

Last year, voters in the canton of St Gallen rejected a climate fund initiative from the Social Democratic Party, totalling CHF100 million. However, the counter-proposal, which includes a special credit of CHF59 million for energy measures, was clearly approved.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

