Switzerland concerned about situation in Syria

Switzerland has expressed concern about the situation in Syria. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is concerned about the escalation of hostilities in Syria. It calls on all parties to respect international law and protect the civilian population.

Deutsch de Schweiz zeigt sich besorgt über die Lage in Syrien Original Read more: Schweiz zeigt sich besorgt über die Lage in Syrien

Switzerland is also calling for urgent de-escalation and the resumption of a political process, the foreign ministry’s head of communications, Nicolas Bideau, tweeted on Monday.

Last week an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham launched an offensive in north-western Syria and at the weekend took control of Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city.

Syria’s ruler Bashar al-Assad has announced a counter-offensive. Iran and Russia are supporters of the government in the Syrian civil war and helped Bashar al-Assad to push back the rebels years ago.

