Switzerland concerned about situation in Syria

Switzerland is also calling for urgent de-escalation and the resumption of a political process, the foreign ministry’s head of communications, Nicolas Bideau, tweeted on Monday.
Last week an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham launched an offensive in north-western Syria and at the weekend took control of Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
