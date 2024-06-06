Switzerland looks to make stalking a separate offence

Switzerland’s House of Representatives voted in favour of changing the law to make stalking a separate offence on Thursday.

The aim of the bill, which was approved by 151 votes to 29 with nine abstentions, is to better protect the victims of stalking. It will now go to the Senate.

A decree for the new offence of stalking was drafted by the legal affairs committee. According to the draft, anyone who persistently stalks, harasses or threatens someone and thereby restricts their freedom to live their life could be punishable with a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine.

A motion from the ranks of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party not to vote in favour of the bill did not receive a majority.

