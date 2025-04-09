The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss test new e-ID and digital wallet

Photo of a man holding a phone with virtual wallet
Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss test new e-ID and digital wallet
Listening: Swiss test new e-ID and digital wallet

Since late March 2025, the public has been able to test Switzerland’s electronic identity, known as the e-ID, via the Swiyu app, a secure digital wallet. The programme “On en parle” of Swiss public radio, RTS has joined the trial.

This content was published on
3 minutes
RTS

The e-ID is like a virtual identity card. Switzerland is inviting the public to participate in its development through an open test. These steps will eventually lead to a state-recognised electronic identity card, the e-ID.

The test is being carried out via the Swiyu app, which can be downloaded from iOS and Android app stores. Swiyu acts as a secure digital wallet where users can store their e-ID.

+ ‘Electronic identity will make life easier for Swiss Abroad’

The Swiss parliament passed the e-ID law on December 20, 2024. However, a referendum has been launched, and if it succeeds, the public will likely vote on the issue this autumn. If the law is upheld and confirmed by the people, it is set to be implemented in 2026.

The project is significant, as it involves setting up a trusted infrastructure that both authorities and the private sector will use to create various types of electronic evidence.

+ Swiss Abroad give a clear ‘yes’ to a digital ID

According to the justice ministry, a digital driving licence should also be available. Authorities are working on other digital credentials, such as criminal record extracts, debt enforcement office records and residence certificates. However, there is no timeline yet.

Other examples mentioned by the ministry include AGOV, the identifier for online access to public services and electronic signatures. Private companies should also be able to issue digital credentials, such as for opening a bank account or mobile phone subscriptions. However, electronic voting is not planned.

How does the Swiss e-ID work in practice?

The RTS radio programme “On en parle” has joined the trial and tested the beta version of the Swiyu app, which allows users to create a fictitious e-ID.

One of the features being tested is identity verification. Users can show their electronic identity card either fully or partially. For example, they can display only their date of birth to a tobacco seller who needs to verify the age of customers. This is done by scanning a QR code generated by the seller.

Finally, all software developed within the infrastructure will be open source, freely accessible to the public, private sector and authorities.

Radio programme: Jérôme Zimmermann and Bastien von Wyss.

Web adaptation: Myriam Semaani.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In some Swiss regions, less than half the normal amount of precipitation has fallen so far.

More

Swiss rivers and lakes remain low as dry weather persists

This content was published on The start of the year has been far too dry for Switzerland's rivers and lakes. Some of them have fallen to record levels, and the situation is not about to improve, warned MeteoNews on Tuesday.

Read more: Swiss rivers and lakes remain low as dry weather persists
Finma wants to be able to intervene before crises arise

More

Swiss financial watchdog demands more powers

This content was published on The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) is calling for legal changes to enable it to intervene early on if banks violate corporate governance rules.

Read more: Swiss financial watchdog demands more powers
Record-breaking Bocion sold at Basel auction for $270,250

More

François Bocion painting fetches record at Swiss auction

This content was published on The oil painting La chasse aux grèbes by Lausanne artist François Bocion (1828-1890) fetched a record CHF270,250 ($315,530) at an auction in Basel in early April, the highest price ever paid for one of his works.

Read more: François Bocion painting fetches record at Swiss auction

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR