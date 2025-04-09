Swiss test new e-ID and digital wallet

Since late March 2025, the public has been able to test Switzerland’s electronic identity, known as the e-ID, via the Swiyu app, a secure digital wallet. The programme “On en parle” of Swiss public radio, RTS has joined the trial.
This content was published on
3 minutes
RTS
The e-ID is like a virtual identity card. Switzerland is inviting the public to participate in its development through an open test. These steps will eventually lead to a state-recognised electronic identity card, the e-ID.
The test is being carried out via the Swiyu app, which can be downloaded from iOS and Android app stores. Swiyu acts as a secure digital wallet where users can store their e-ID.
According to the justice ministry, a digital driving licence should also be available. Authorities are working on other digital credentials, such as criminal record extracts, debt enforcement office records and residence certificates. However, there is no timeline yet.
Other examples mentioned by the ministry include AGOV, the identifier for online access to public services and electronic signatures. Private companies should also be able to issue digital credentials, such as for opening a bank account or mobile phone subscriptions. However, electronic voting is not planned.
How does the Swiss e-ID work in practice?
The RTS radio programme “On en parle” has joined the trial and tested the beta version of the Swiyu app, which allows users to create a fictitious e-ID.
One of the features being tested is identity verification. Users can show their electronic identity card either fully or partially. For example, they can display only their date of birth to a tobacco seller who needs to verify the age of customers. This is done by scanning a QR code generated by the seller.
Finally, all software developed within the infrastructure will be open source, freely accessible to the public, private sector and authorities.
Radio programme: Jérôme Zimmermann and Bastien von Wyss.
Swiss rivers and lakes remain low as dry weather persists
This content was published on
The start of the year has been far too dry for Switzerland's rivers and lakes. Some of them have fallen to record levels, and the situation is not about to improve, warned MeteoNews on Tuesday.
Switzerland hires US lobby firm to secure access to AI chips
This content was published on
Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has hired a lobbying firm in the United States to help Switzerland gain full access to artificial intelligence chips.
François Bocion painting fetches record at Swiss auction
This content was published on
The oil painting La chasse aux grèbes by Lausanne artist François Bocion (1828-1890) fetched a record CHF270,250 ($315,530) at an auction in Basel in early April, the highest price ever paid for one of his works.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.