Swiss politician who shot at Jesus faces criminal proceedings

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings against politician Sanija Ameti. It is investigating whether she disrupted freedom of religion and worship.

In September the member of the Liberal Green Party and co-president of Operation Libero fired an air pistol in a cellar, peppering the catalogue of an auction house that showed a picture of Mary and Jesus. She then posted photos of this on social media, which she later deleted.

Various parties – including the youth arm of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party – subsequently filed criminal charges against Ameti.

Following its investigations, the public prosecutor’s office decided to open criminal proceedings at the end of October. The public prosecutor’s office confirmed a corresponding report in CH Media newspapers on Wednesday.

