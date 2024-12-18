Swiss politician who shot at Jesus faces criminal proceedings

In September the member of the Liberal Green Party and co-president of Operation Libero fired an air pistol in a cellar, peppering the catalogue of an auction house that showed a picture of Mary and Jesus. She then posted photos of this on social media, which she later deleted.
Various parties – including the youth arm of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party – subsequently filed criminal charges against Ameti.
Following its investigations, the public prosecutor’s office decided to open criminal proceedings at the end of October. The public prosecutor’s office confirmed a corresponding report in CH Media newspapers on Wednesday.
