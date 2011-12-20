Swiss referees miss out on Euro 2012

Not only will Switzerland’s footballers be absent from the Euro 2012 football championship, there won’t be any Swiss men in black either.
Uefa, European football’s governing body, on Tuesday revealed the 12 referees from 12 countries who will officiate the 31 matches in Poland and Ukraine between June 8 and July 1.
These are: Cüneyt Cakir (Turkey), Jonas Eriksson (Sweden), Viktor Kassai (Hungary), Björn Kuipers (Netherlands), Stéphane Lannoy (France), Pedro Proença (Portugal), Nicola Rizzoli (Italy), Damir Skomina (Slovenia), Wolfgang Stark (Germany), Craig Thomson (Scotland), Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) and Howard Webb (England).
In recent years, Swiss referees such as Urs Meier and Massimo Busacca have been considered among the best in the world.
Euro 2012 will thus be the first European or World Cup without a Swiss referee since 1980.
The Swiss football team failed to qualify for Euro 2012.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.