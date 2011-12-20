Swiss referees miss out on Euro 2012

This content was published on December 20, 2011 3:37 PM Dec 20, 2011 - 15:37

Not only will Switzerland’s footballers be absent from the Euro 2012 football championship, there won’t be any Swiss men in black either.

Uefa, European football’s governing body, on Tuesday revealed the 12 referees from 12 countries who will officiate the 31 matches in Poland and Ukraine between June 8 and July 1.

These are: Cüneyt Cakir (Turkey), Jonas Eriksson (Sweden), Viktor Kassai (Hungary), Björn Kuipers (Netherlands), Stéphane Lannoy (France), Pedro Proença (Portugal), Nicola Rizzoli (Italy), Damir Skomina (Slovenia), Wolfgang Stark (Germany), Craig Thomson (Scotland), Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) and Howard Webb (England).

In recent years, Swiss referees such as Urs Meier and Massimo Busacca have been considered among the best in the world.

Euro 2012 will thus be the first European or World Cup without a Swiss referee since 1980.

The Swiss football team failed to qualify for Euro 2012.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

