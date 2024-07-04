Most expensive Swiss number plate auctioned off for CHF299,000

"Andy2" offers 299,000 francs for the "ZH 24" license plate Keystone-SDA

At an online auction on Wednesday evening, a person secured the "ZH 24" number plate for CHF299,000 ($331,629): it is the lowest number that the Zurich Road Traffic Office has ever auctioned - and it is the most expensive plate in the country.

The most expensive license plate to date was “ZG 10”, which was auctioned off in Zug in 2018 for 233,000 francs. In the canton of Zurich, “ZH 100” was the license plate that was worth the most to one car owner: he bought it at an auction in 2022 for CHF226,000.

For a long time, there was no sign of anyone beating that record. But starting on Monday there were 99 bids at CHF151,000 for “ZH 24”. In the last hour of the auction on Wednesday the bids went higher and higher.

In the end, according to the auction website of the Zurich Road Traffic Office, the 125th bid from an “Andy2” won the plate at CHF299,000.

