Direct trains to run from Zurich to Florence and Livorno

Florence
The River Arno in Florence. Keystone
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss Federal Railways and Trenitalia will offer direct trains from Zurich to Florence and Livorno and vice versa from 2026.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

To mark the extension of their cooperation, the two railway companies have also presented a new Eurocity train that will run between the two countries.

An additional connection from Zurich to Milan and Venice will also be introduced from 2026, the Federal Railways said in a statement on Friday.

+ Swiss night trains: past, present and future

With the signing of a cooperation agreement at Milano Centrale station on Friday, the two companies extended their multi-year collaboration.

The partnership between Trenitalia and the Federal Railways began in 2009 and has been a success, according to the statement. The two railway companies have already transported 30 million travellers between Italy and Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

UNRWA provides emergency assistance to just over one million Palestine refugees, or about 75 per cent of all Palestine refugees in Gaza, who lack the financial means to cover their basic food.

Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza

This content was published on The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency's work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

Read more: Lazzarini: no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza
Antibiotic use on the rise again in Switzerland

Rise in use of antibiotics in Switzerland

This content was published on The consumption of antibiotics has risen in Switzerland since the Covid-19 pandemic. However, compared to other European countries the Alpine country has one of the lowest levels of antibiotic usage.

Read more: Rise in use of antibiotics in Switzerland

