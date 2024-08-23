Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Eurovision: 431 songs up for selection as Swiss 2025 entry

Nemo
Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland on May 11. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Eurovision: 431 songs up for selection as Swiss 2025 entry
Listening: Eurovision: 431 songs up for selection as Swiss 2025 entry

Switzerland has only just celebrated its victory at the Eurovision Song Contest with Nemo’s The Code and it is already looking for the next successful song for next year’s event. A total of 431 hopeful entries were received by the registration deadline.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For data protection reasons, Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, was unable to reveal to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Friday whether any well-known Swiss musicians were among the candidates.

+ Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses

SRF had called for tracks to be submitted for the Swiss contribution to Eurovision 2025 from August 8 to 22. A total of 431 songs were received during these two weeks, SRF said. Its website states: “The upload phase is over, thank you for all the great songs.”

These will now be presented to several expert and public juries. After a multi-stage selection process, it will then be announced at the beginning of 2025 who will represent Switzerland with which song at the home Eurovision.

The decision on whether the next Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel or Geneva is expected on August 30.

+ Swiss direct democracy is Eurovision’s latest challenge

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Two-thirds of terror suspects in Western Europe are teenagers.

More

Two-thirds of terror suspects in Western Europe are teenagers

This content was published on Terrorists have become younger. This can also be seen in Switzerland, said terror expert Peter Neumann in the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" on Friday. The expert describes a new type of self-radicalized young attacker, which he calls Tiktok terrorists.

Read more: Two-thirds of terror suspects in Western Europe are teenagers
Laurent Freixe

More

Nestlé appoints Laurent Freixe as new boss

This content was published on Swiss food multinational Nestlé has surprisingly appointed a new CEO. Laurent Freixe will take over from Mark Schneider on September 1.

Read more: Nestlé appoints Laurent Freixe as new boss

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR