Eurovision: 431 songs up for selection as Swiss 2025 entry

Switzerland has only just celebrated its victory at the Eurovision Song Contest with Nemo’s The Code and it is already looking for the next successful song for next year’s event. A total of 431 hopeful entries were received by the registration deadline.
SRF had called for tracks to be submitted for the Swiss contribution to Eurovision 2025 from August 8 to 22. A total of 431 songs were received during these two weeks, SRF said. Its website states: “The upload phase is over, thank you for all the great songs.”
These will now be presented to several expert and public juries. After a multi-stage selection process, it will then be announced at the beginning of 2025 who will represent Switzerland with which song at the home Eurovision.
The decision on whether the next Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel or Geneva is expected on August 30.
