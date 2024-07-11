Swiss energy minister wants to minimise electricity price fluctuations

For Rösti, electricity supply is a priority Keystone-SDA

The security of Switzerland's electricity supply is one of the top priorities of Albert Rösti's department, he said.

1 minute

The minister who heads the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) was speaking at a summer media event on his home turf in the Bernese Oberland.

When it comes to electricity supply, reserve power plants are at the top of his urgent list, with existing plants due to be replaced by 2026. Massive price fluctuations on the electricity market must also be limited.

Despite the adoption of the Electricity Act, the goal of making sufficient electricity available to Switzerland remains a challenge, said Rösti, not least because of opposition, for example to the Grengiols solar project in canton Valais.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

