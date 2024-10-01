Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Swiss state-owned technology firm accused of fraud

German aviation company accuses Ruag of balance sheet fraud
German aviation company accuses Ruag of balance sheet fraud Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss state-owned technology firm accused of fraud
Listening: Swiss state-owned technology firm accused of fraud

German aviation company General Atomics Europe (GAE) has accused Swiss state-owned technology firm Ruag International of fraud relating to the sale of a subsidiary.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The German company is demanding compensation of more than €40 million. A corresponding lawsuit was filed with the Munich II Regional Court in August.

According to the plaintiff, Ruag allegedly overstated the assets of one of its subsidiaries in its official accounts. This was stated in an investigation published by Tamedia on Monday.

As a result, GAE overpaid €40 million for the subsidiary, Ruag Aerospace Services in 2021, according to the allegation.

The basis for the purchase was a falsified annual report. The decisive annual financial statements for 2019 were only submitted two weeks before the contract was signed, although they should have been published three months in advance by law, the report continued.

More

GAE claims that two dozen balance sheet items were grossly manipulated. When asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency, Ruag rejected the allegations.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
164 Likes
112 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR