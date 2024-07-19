Global IT outage causes delays at Zurich airport

Meanwhile the outage also had an impact on air traffic on Swiss air traffic control provider Skyguide, which reduced its capacity of transit traffic by 30%, including in Zurich.
Skyguide was impacted by the global disruption since Friday morning, the air navigation service provider told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Corporate IT was partially affected, but safety in Swiss airspace is guaranteed, it added.
As for Swiss International Airlines, it said on Friday that it had not been directly affected by the issues. However, given that partner companies such as Skyguide were seeing problems, the airline’s flight schedule was also disrupted.
Adapted from German by DeepL/dos
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
This content was published on
While construction expenditure in Switzerland rose by 0.3% in nominal terms last year, the price-adjusted situation shows a 2.5% decrease, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).
Another body found in southern Switzerland after June storms
This content was published on
A body was found in the Maggia river in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino on Thursday, police said. It is “likely” to be the sixth victim of devastating storms which hit the region at the end of June.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.