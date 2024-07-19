Global IT outage causes delays at Zurich airport

Delays expected: checking the departures board at Zurich airport. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

A worldwide IT issue on Friday has also had an impact on Zurich Airport, where several airlines are experiencing delays.

Keystone-SDA

A worldwide issue affecting Microsoft IT systems on Friday has also had an impact on Zurich Airport, where landings were suspended in mid-morning.

The airport clarified that current flights to Zurich would still be authorised to touch down, but that otherwise there would be no landings.

Delays and cancellations are to be expected, with passengers encouraged to contact their airline for more information, the airport said.

Skyguide issues

Meanwhile the outage also had an impact on air traffic on Swiss air traffic control provider Skyguide, which reduced its capacity of transit traffic by 30%, including in Zurich.

Skyguide was impacted by the global disruption since Friday morning, the air navigation service provider told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Corporate IT was partially affected, but safety in Swiss airspace is guaranteed, it added.

As for Swiss International Airlines, it said on Friday that it had not been directly affected by the issues. However, given that partner companies such as Skyguide were seeing problems, the airline’s flight schedule was also disrupted.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

