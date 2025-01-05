Zurich flights cancelled due to snow and freezing rain

Many flights from Zurich canceled due to snow and freezing rain Keystone-SDA

Snowfall and freezing rain has severely disrupted air traffic at Zurich airport over the weekend, with more than 50 flights being cancelled.

On Saturday evening from around 6:30pm, 40 flights were cancelled, the airport’s operations control center told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Over a dozen more cancellations were then made on Sunday.

While the weather had caused difficulties on Saturday, on Sunday it was a matter of “subsequent consequences”. For example, some aircraft crews were absent because they were stuck at other airports due to the weather.

According to the operations control centre, freezing rain poses a considerable problem for air traffic. The water also freezes on the wings of commercial jets. Ice water causes problems at Zurich airport once or twice a year, it added.

