Murdered student: Paris asks Bern to extradite suspect

French Justice Minister Didier Migaud called for the extradition

On Wednesday, France submitted an extradition request to the Swiss authorities for the man suspected of murdering Philippine, a student at Paris-Dauphine University. This was announced Thursday morning by French Justice Minister Didier Migaud on BFMTV.

“France will insist, of course, that this person be tried in France”, added Migaud. The request “was made by France within the deadline. Now the procedure must take its course.”

A judicial investigation was opened into rape and homicide after the body of 19-year-old Philippine was found buried in the Bois de Boulogne in western Paris on September 21.

The main suspect, a 22-year-old Moroccan, was arrested in the canton of Geneva on September 24. “He is now being held in Switzerland, so there is a guarantee that he will be detained,” assured Didier Migaud.



+ Switzerland received more than 400 extradition requests last year

Previous convictions

The suspect had already been convicted of rape in 2021, then released in June 2024, “at the end of his sentence” according to the Paris public prosecutor’s office. He was then placed in an administrative detention center (CRA) in Metz.

On his release, he was placed under house arrest in a hotel in the Yonne region, where he had never been before. Having failed to comply with his obligation to clock in and out, he had been registered in the wanted persons file the day before the murder, on September 19.

He was subject to an obligation to leave the country, prompting strong reactions, particularly from French far-right parties. The French Minister of the Interior, Bruno Retailleau, urged “the evolution of our legal arsenal” as a result.

