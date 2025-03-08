New rail links planned from Switzerland to London

Swiss rail infrastructure needs adapting to provide long haul services Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Federal Railways plans to create several new lines to connect Europe, including a direct line to London that could be operational as early as 2030.

3 minutes

RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

However, several adaptations are necessary on the side of Swiss stations and on the train routes.

+ Could a Swiss-London high speed rail link become a reality?

If the project goes ahead, the new direct trains from Geneva and Zurich are expected to arrive at St Pancras station in London.

The project has also just been the subject of an agreement between the British station and the Getlink group which manages the Channel Tunnel.

There is enthusiasm among both British and Swiss passengers. “We feel so disconnected after Brexit. This kind of direct connection would be incredible,” says one Briton.

Choosing best route

Swiss Railways is also pleased with the project. However, the company notes that Swiss railway stations will have to be adapted to accommodate these new passengers.

+ Trains often more expensive than flights for Europe trips

“We now have the challenge of having to reserve a platform to be able to make a terminal. Perhaps we will temporarily put a departure in the peripheral stations of Geneva to be able to ensure it starts. And then we will return to the main station once the development work is finished,” suggests Vincent Ducrot, Swiss railways director.

The biggest challenge will be which route to take, says public transport specialist Momentum Transport. The line could, for example, go through Brussels and Germany, or a new TGV section could be built between Lille and Reims in France.

French connection

But there is also a more pragmatic option, explains Claudio Borsari, a transport specialist at the firm. “The simplest solution is to leave from London and then go to Paris,” he says.

But without going through the city centre, because changing stations takes an hour, or even an hour and a half, he continues. “We would use the high-speed line from Charles de Gaulle airport and from there we would head south towards Dijon and the Swiss border.”

More

More Record passengers travelled on Swiss rail in 2024 This content was published on In 2024, a record 1.39 million passengers travelled daily on Swiss long-distance and regional trains. Read more: Record passengers travelled on Swiss rail in 2024

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.