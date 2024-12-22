Police stop traffic on the Gotthard tunnel due to snow

Police stop traffic on the Gotthard due to snow Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Due to heavy snowfall, the cantonal police of canton Uri stopped traffic between Amsteg and the Gotthard road tunnel shortly before midday on Sunday. This was so that snow clearing vehicles could move freely.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Polizei stoppt am Gotthard wegen Schnees den Verkehr Original Read more: Polizei stoppt am Gotthard wegen Schnees den Verkehr

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This was announced by a media spokesperson for the cantonal police of Uri to the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. He confirmed a road traffic status report from the Touring Club of Switzerland on the short message service X. The blockage of traffic was temporary, said the media spokesperson.

The weather services had announced the arrival of a cold front in Switzerland on Sunday – with snowfall in some places down to the lowlands and valleys. By Christmas Eve, meteorologists expect up to 125 centimetres of snow in central areas of the Alps within 75 hours.

On its natural hazards portal, the federal government warns of considerable danger from snow in large parts of the Alps, for example on roads between Sunday and Tuesday, and of a level 3 avalanche risk.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.