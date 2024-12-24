Swiss Olympic snowboarder dies in avalanche

Sophie Hediger competed in the 2022 Olympic Games in women's snowboard cross and mixed team cross. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss-Ski federation has announced the tragic death of Sophie Hediger, a member of the national snowboard cross team. Hediger was swept away by an avalanche in the Swiss mountain resort Arosa on Monday. Sophie Hediger was 26 years old.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We are shocked, and our thoughts are with Sophie’s family, to whom we offer our deepest condolences,” said Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser, as quoted in a press release. “For the Swiss-Ski family, Sophie’s tragic death casts a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays. We are immensely sad. We will remember Sophie fondly,” he continued.

Sophie Hediger lost her life “tragically, brutally and far too soon”, said Swiss-Ski. She had achieved her first two World Cup podiums in the 2023/24 season, her best result being a 2nd place in St-Moritz last January during the dress rehearsal for the 2025 World Championships.

She competed in the 2022 Olympic Games in China in women’s snowboard cross, and in the mixed team snowboard cross.

As agreed with Hediger’s family and her partner, Swiss-Ski will provide no further information on her death and asks that the privacy of the bereaved be respected, the federation wrote.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.