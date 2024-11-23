Swiss women’s curlers reclaim European title

The Swiss women's curling team has been on a winning streak for the past few years. Keystone

The Swiss women’s curling team has won the European Championship title for the second year in a row, beating out Sweden 8-4 in Lohja, Finland.

Keystone-SDA

Selina Witschonke, Carole Howald, Silvana Tirinzoni and Alina Pätz laid the foundations of their success early on in the match with a deuce in the first end and a stolen stone in the second. They extended their lead to 5-1 by half-time before comfortably defending the advantage. The Swedes gave up after the ninth end.

It was the eighth gold medal for a Swiss women’s team at the European Championships, putting Switzerland ahead of Germany in the historic medals table and in second place behind Sweden, which is clearly out in front with 21 golds.

The Swiss women were dominant in Finland and remained undefeated throughout the tournament – a feat they previously achieved at last year’s European Championships in Aberdeen (Scotland) and at the 2023 World Championships in Sandviken (Sweden) and 2022 in Prince George (Canada). The winning streak was only halted at this year’s world championships in Sydney (Canada), when they were beaten once by the Scots and twice by the Canadians, the second time in the final.

The team will now gear up for various international tournaments, including the World championships in South Korea in March 2025.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

