Google does not have to remove critical FIFA content, court rules
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Google does not have to remove critical FIFA content, court rules
Google does not have to delete articles about the world football association FIFA from its search results, the Zurich Commercial Court has ruled in rejecting a complaint by world football's governing body.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Zürcher Handelsgericht weist Fifa-Klage gegen Google ab
Original
The ruling is not yet final as FIFA can still appeal.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
Meet the foreigners who make up a quarter of the Swiss population
Swiss foreign ministry expresses concern after explosions in Lebanon
This content was published on
The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed its deep concern following the explosions in Lebanon on Tuesday. In a post on X, it calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to prevent a major regional escalation.
Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs
This content was published on
The ailing solar company Meyer Burger is attempting to break free with a new restructuring programme. The CEO is leaving the company. Numerous employees will also lose their jobs.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.