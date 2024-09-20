Google does not have to remove critical FIFA content, court rules

Zurich Commercial Court dismisses FIFA lawsuit against Google Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Google does not have to delete articles about the world football association FIFA from its search results, the Zurich Commercial Court has ruled in rejecting a complaint by world football's governing body.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zürcher Handelsgericht weist Fifa-Klage gegen Google ab Original Read more: Zürcher Handelsgericht weist Fifa-Klage gegen Google ab

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

FIFA argued that the content of the websites in question violated personal rights and damaged its reputation. Several anonymously written articles on a website accuse FIFA of being corrupt.

+ How Google drives up rents in Switzerland

The lawsuit fails on the grounds of so-called passive legitimacy, according to the ruling of the Zurich Commercial Court, which was first reported by Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Thursday.

FIFA was unable to prove that the critical articles could only be found using the search term “FIFA”. Google could therefore not be held responsible for the subject matter of the dispute.

More

More Google design guru Claude Zellweger puts people and nature before technology This content was published on Claude Zellweger is one of the heads of industrial design at Google, based in San Francisco. Meet a Lucerne native who is anything but a tech junkie. Read more: Google design guru Claude Zellweger puts people and nature before technology

The ruling is not yet final as FIFA can still appeal.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.