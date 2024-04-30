Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Telecoms sector kept Swiss competitions regulator busy in 2023

A white sign with the Swiss Confederation red shield with a white plus in the top left-hand corner. The sign says ‘Competition Commission COMCO’ in Switzerland’s four different languages as well as English
COMCO’s most recent decision was to set Swisscom a deadline and fine the company more than CHF18 million over a fibre-optic dispute. Keystone

Last year, the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) conducted 27 investigations and initiated 17 preliminary investigations.  

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Its most recent decision was to set telecoms firm Swisscom a deadline and fine the company more than CHF18 million ($19.7 million) over a fibre-optic dispute. 

As a result, COMCO has ensured competition in the use of the Swisscom fibre-optic network for the next 50 years, it announced at its annual media conference on Tuesday.  

According to the competitions watchdog, Swisscom must convert its multipoint connections by the end of 2025 as the connections already in operation with only one supply line from the telephone exchange to the street are in breach of antitrust law.  

In the Basel area, the regulator also imposed a CHF1 million fine on a construction waste landfill site in Liestal, which had been granting its own shareholders preferential conditions for years and disadvantaging competitors. 

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp 

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

News

A view of several prison cell doors in a hallway of the prison in Brenanz in canton Geneva

More

Number of Swiss prisoners rises 7% in one year

This content was published on At the end of January 2024, 6,881 men and women were behind bars in Switzerland. Almost 95% of all places were occupied, the highest number since 2014.

Read more: Number of Swiss prisoners rises 7% in one year
A shop assistant provides a customer with advice on back protectors at the Vaucher sports shop in Niederwangen in canton Bern.

More

Swiss spend CHF2.17 billion on sporting goods

This content was published on People in Switzerland spent CHF2.17 billion ($2.38 billion) on sporting goods last year. For the current year, Swisspo expects sales to be comparable.

Read more: Swiss spend CHF2.17 billion on sporting goods

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR