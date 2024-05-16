Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Jessica Hausner to head jury at 2024 Locarno Film Festival 

Austrian filmmaker Jessica Hausner pictured at the Cannes film festival. Her hands are on a white surface in front of her as she smiles into the camera. She has long blonde hair and wears a black coat with a white spotted black blouse undernearth with a bow tied at the neck. Blurred outlines of people are visible behind her.
Hausner is “one of the most notable contemporary filmmakers”, Locarno festival organisers said on Thursday. Keystone

Austrian director Jessica Hausner has been appointed as jury president for the 77th Locarno Film Festival in August 2024.

As such, she will head the group which decides who will receive the Golden Leopard prize, festival organisers said on Thursday.  

“It is a great honour and a great pleasure for me to chair the main jury of this year’s Locarno Film Festival,” Hausner was quoted as saying in a press release.  

Hausner’s presidency is in many ways a homecoming, the press release continued, as “Locarno was the first international festival at which her work made an impression”. In 1997, she won the main prize in the Pardi di Domani section for her short film Flora

+ Locarno 2023: a ‘big success’ with an uncertain future

Her subsequent films were shown in Cannes, including her first feature film Lovely Rita, in the Un Certain Regard section.

Screenings at other film festivals such as Venice followed, and with her subsequent work, Hausner has “cemented her place as one of the most notable contemporary filmmakers”, the press release added. 

The Locarno Film Festival will run from August 7 to 17, with the Golden Leopard awarded on the last day of the festival. 

