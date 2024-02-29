The University of Geneva settles HIV case

The University of Geneva (UNIGE) settles the legal case with an Italian student who contracted the HIV in 2011 while carrying out research in one of its laboratories.

“The parties wish, in the interests of peace, to put a stop to the judicial proceedings in progress,” said a UNIGE spokesperson on Tuesday, confirming information published by the University of Padua. The compensation is estimated at around CHF140,000 ($159,248).

“The transaction in the process of finalisation does not imply any acknowledgement of liability or claims by either party,” added the press release.

The Italian student, whose identity remains confidential, completed a study exchange at UNIGE in 2011 as part of the Erasmus European university programme, according to the Italian press. She had to carry out research for her thesis and worked in a UNIGE laboratory using the antibodies of the HIV.

Transmission unknown

After returning to Italy, she continued to live a normal life until 2019, when she was found to be positive for HIV. However, the way in which she contracted the virus remains unknown. Italian laboratories have concluded, on the basis of a genetic analysis, that the virus that the young woman is carrying “is identical to those that were created in the laboratory” in Geneva, writes the journal. Following these conclusions, she launched a judicial battle that was finally settled by an amicable agreement.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

