In #Zermatt, Switzerland, the new #MatterhornGlacierRide — the world’s highest 3S cable car station — transports up to 2,000 people per hour between Trockener Steg and the Klein #Matterhorn in cozy cars designed by @PininfarinaSpA, the Ferrari and Maserati designer. #ski #gondola pic.twitter.com/fe3JVqqSi2