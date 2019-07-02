This content was published on July 2, 2019 10:37 AM

(Valentin Flauraud/Keystone)

The Montreux Jazz Festival is underway for the 53rd time. Over the next two weeks there will be 450 performances, 250 of which are free.

The promoters made a special effort for Elton John, who last Saturday played in front of a sell-out outdoor crowd of 15,000. It took 13 days of preparations to set up the concert for the 72-year-old British singer-songwriter, who played at La Saussaz stadium overlooking Lake Geneva, rather than the famed Stravinski Auditorium.

The opening concert on Friday night was by Sting. The line-up for this year external linkincludes other well-known names such as Tom Jones, Janet Jackson, Chick Corea, The Chemical Brothers, ZZ Top, Christian Scott, Yann Tiersen, Janelle Monae, Lauryn Hill and George Ezra.



The festival has also programmed an eclectic mix of younger stars like Rag'n'Bone Man, who cancelled last year for medical reasons, lizzo, Kimberose, Eddy de Pretto, the Suicideboys, James Blake, Chassol and Apparat, among many others.



