This content was published on September 5, 2018 6:27 PM Sep 5, 2018 - 18:27

Avenches was the capital of modern day Switzerland during the Roman era, and the region is the subject of ongoing archaeological research.

(© KEYSTONE / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT)

A detailed Roman mosaic depicting two birds perched on a vessel has been uncovered during routine water pipe maintenance in the municipality of Avenches, canton Vaud.

The mosaic’s design consists of a square extending 1.55 metres (five feet) on each side, with rich decorations and a thick border of small yellow stones. In the centre, a medallion highlights a container upon which two birds are perched.

The sanitation work, which involved digging a trench over 500 metres long, also uncovered remains of houses and graves.

In a statement on Wednesday, the canton of Vaud said that the mosaic was part of the remains of a building on the outskirts of the Roman archaeological site in Avenchesexternal link – an area that has so far been little explored but is believed to contain ruins of especially high-quality buildings.

After being cleaned, the mosaic will be transferred to the collections of the Roman Museum of Avenches.



SDA-ATS/cl

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!