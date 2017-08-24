Navigation

Behind the wheel Classic cars get their motors going in Basel

A 1939 Buick Roadmaster Convertible 81C rolls through Basel on Wednesday

(Keystone)

A parade of classic cars took to the streets of Basel on Wednesday. The ‘Concours d'Elégance’ is the precursor to a classic car rally that begins on Thursday. The cars will then drive to Paris over three days.

