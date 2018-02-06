This content was published on February 6, 2018 2:37 PM Feb 6, 2018 - 14:37

Swiss President Alain Berset is on a four-days state visit to Bangladesh. (Keystone)

Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, says Switzerland supports the full implantation of the recommendations made by an advisory commission headed by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan on resolving the Rohingya crisis.

Berset made this statement on Tuesday while visiting refugee camps in Bangladesh to talk to Rohingya Muslim refugees who had fled violence in Myanmar.

The Annan-led commission submitted a report external linkto Myanmar authorities in August, urging action to prevent violence, maintain peace and foster reconciliation in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, from where the Rohingya have fled.

More than 680,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape a crackdown by Myanmar’s military that began following attacks by a Rohingya militant group on August 25.

Berset is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh. Yesterday, he announced that Switzerland would be increasing its financial commitment to help Bangladesh manage the Rohingya crisis from CHF8 million ($8.58 million) to CHF20 million.



