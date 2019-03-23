This content was published on March 23, 2019 10:32 AM

Antoine Russbach during the film awards ceremony held in Geneva.

(Keystone)

The debut films of Antoine Russbach and Anja Kofmel triumphed at the 2019 edition of the Swiss Film Award ceremony, nabbing three awards each.

Russbach’s feature film “Those who work” received trophies for best fiction film, best screenplay, and best performance in a supporting role. A sharp reflection on modern life and labor set in Geneva, the film tells the story of a workaholic father who is fired and grapples with self-doubt as he takes care of his daughter.

Kofmel’s documentary “Chris the Swiss,” a bid to unravel how a Swiss journalist wearing a mercenary outfit ended up dead in Croatia during the Yugoslavia Wars, won best documentary film, best film score and best film editing.

Director Anja Kofmel is the cousin of “Chris” Christian Würtenberg who was found dead in Croatia on January 7, 1992.

(Keystone)

Corina Schwingruber Ilic's "All Inclusive" was awarded in the category of best short film, and "Selfies" was awarded the prize for best animated film.

Turkey-born Beki Probst, an emblematic figure of Swiss cinema, was honored for her dedication to national and international cinema.

The awards were presented on Friday night in Geneva. The next edition of the Swiss Film Award (formerly the Swiss Film Price) will take place on 27 March 2020 in Zurich. The national film award of Switzerland has been given out since 1998.

