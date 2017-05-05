Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Circus artist Aerial acrobatics offer a treat for commuters

(Keystone)

Swiss circus artist Jason Brügger hovers above the Zurich train station, thrilling the rail commuters and other passers-by.

As the first Swiss circus artist to gain acceptance into the unique National Circus School in Montreal for professional athletes, Brüggerexternal link has been developing his passion and fascination for the circus world. He specialises in aerial straps, silks and aerial hoops.

