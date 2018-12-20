The filling station in Flums where the man carried out part of his 2017 attack. (Keystone)

The 18-year-old who injured seven in a canton St Gallen axe attack last year has been judged not responsible for his actions by a youth court. He will remain in psychiatric care.



It was in October 2017 when the youth, aged 17 at the time, carried out the crimes near the post office in the town of Flums. After attacking a couple and their baby, and two people who came to help, he tried to flee using a stolen car, but crashed it, and was arrested.



On Thursday, the local youth court in Werdenberg-Sarganserland ignored the plaintiff’s demands of a prison term of three years. Rather it agreed with the defence line, which described the Latvian-born man as being “incapable of judgement, clarity, and self-control” at the time.



The court heard that the man, upon being arrested, said the following: “I was an animal. I just wanted to kill.” He asked the arresting officers to shoot him in the head and had reportedly tried to commit suicide just before the violent spree.



Seven people were injured during the attack, including one seriously. A representative for the victims told the court that they still carried the psychological and emotional traces.



The court, underlining that the defendant suffered from “long-term, resistant schizophrenia,” ruled that he would remain in closed psychiatric care.



He was a first-time offender.





SDA-ATS/dos

