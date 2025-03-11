The SWIplus app: your connection to Switzerland

3 minutes

Discover the brand new SWIplus app – specifically for the Swiss Abroad

SWI swissinfo.ch

The SWIplus app

Quick and easy access to the most important news and information from Switzerland. It’s the perfect app for Swiss abroad looking to stay up-to-date.

Download the SWIplus app for free and discover the latest updates. It’s the ideal app for Swiss abroad.

External Content

Dear Swiss Abroad,

the SWIplus app has been further refined and updated especially for you.

You can look forward to exciting content, better functionality and a more user-friendly interface that will enhance your experience. This app is made for Swiss abroad!

The SWIplus app provides you with the most important and relevant information and news from Switzerland every day and all in one place. This includes exclusive SWI swissinfo.ch content, as well as offerings from the Swiss public broadcasters SRF, RTS and RSI. Immerse yourself in topics that affect Switzerland, learn more about Swiss influence around the world, access relevant information about elections and votes that affect you abroad, obtain tips on emigration and much more!

Specifically designed for you

Centralised and free access to the most important and relevant information from Switzerland, especially for the Swiss Abroad. With content from SWI swissinfo.ch and Swiss public broadcasters, SRF, RTS, and RSI. This is the essential app for Swiss abroad.

SWI swissinfo.ch

Daily news and the most important developments

A compact overview with explainers and background information on political events, news and the most important developments in Switzerland specifically for Swiss citizens living abroad. This includes topics that affect Switzerland, Switzerland in the world, elections and votes, life abroad and news programmes from the Swiss public broadcaster.

Personalised

Personalise the app according to your preferences. Select your favourite cantons and receive regional news and updates (available in the Swiss national languages) from your selected cantons. Bookmark articles that you enjoyed or that you would like to read later.

All in one place

Swiss elections and votes, helpful information and tips and tricks for moving and living abroad and more. Discover the overview of all topics covered and select your favourites for quick access to your favourite content.

Stay informed – according to your preferences. Choose which topics you would like to be informed about via push notification.

SWI swissinfo.ch

Dedicated to informing the Swiss Abroad

At SWI swissinfo.ch, our enthusiastic team of journalists is dedicated to informing Swiss citizens abroad. Every day, we work hard to provide you with an overview of the news in four languages. This is why we developed the app for Swiss abroad.

Every Swiss citizen has the right to be well informed in their preferred language. This motivates us every day to compile the most important and relevant news from Switzerland for you, no matter where in the world you are.

Download the SWIplus app and discover the latest updates.

Download the app now for free and discover the latest updates designed just for Swiss abroad.

External Content