The Swiss Connection Podcast: Hear Swiss science stories for the world

Why aren’t there more electric cars on Swiss roads? Why do so many people suffer from pollen allergies these days? How do solar storms affect our technology on earth? Find the answers to these and other questions on 'The Swiss Connection', our podcast that brings science and research in Switzerland to the world.

A British multimedia journalist who moved to Switzerland in 2010, Jo has worked in TV, radio and online. She leads a team of video journalists, picture editors, a graphic designer, data journalist and community developer, and specialises in social media. Initials: jf

A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles.

To ensure that you don’t miss the next episode of ‘The Swiss Connection’, subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, for example Apple PodcastsExternal link, PlayerFMExternal link or SpotifyExternal link.

For more audio content from SWI swissinfo.ch, explore ‘Inside Geneva’, a podcast showcasing straight talk from people dealing with the world’s challenges in Geneva, humanity’s global hub.

Inside Geneva podcast

Inside Geneva Podcast. A podcast about big questions facing the world, put to those working to tackle them in Switzerland’s international city.

