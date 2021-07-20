The Swiss Connection Podcast: Hear Swiss science stories for the world
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: The Swiss Connection Podcast: Hear Swiss science stories for the world
Why aren’t there more electric cars on Swiss roads? Why do so many people suffer from pollen allergies these days? How do solar storms affect our technology on earth? Find the answers to these and other questions on 'The Swiss Connection', our podcast that brings science and research in Switzerland to the world.
1 minute
A British multimedia journalist who moved to Switzerland in 2010, Jo has worked in TV, radio and online. She leads a team of video journalists, picture editors, a graphic designer, data journalist and community developer, and specialises in social media. Initials: jf
A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles.
This content was published on
Where does a typeface designer find inspiration to create a new font? How is life in Brooklyn? SWI swissinfo.ch spoke to Nina Stoessinger, a Swiss typeface designer and lecturer in New York.
This content was published on
With gold prices the highest they’ve been in nearly a decade, the quest for the precious metal is heating up in a remote area of Peru where mining and criminal activities overlap.
Switzerland, the world's hub for gold refining, is watching closely.
Join the conversation!