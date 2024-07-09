Inside Geneva Podcast

Inside Geneva is a podcast that explores global politics, humanitarian issues, and international aid. Journalist Imogen Foulkes hosts the show.

Join host and correspondent Imogen Foulkes for straight talk with people dealing with the world’s challenges in Geneva, humanity’s global hub.

This biweekly podcast partners with the Genève Vision media network and The Graduate InstituteExternal link.

External Content

Don’t miss the next episode: subscribe wherever you get your podcasts – for example on Apple PodcastsExternal link or SpotifyExternal link.

Sign up for the Inside Geneva podcast newsletter below and you’ll receive an email each time we publish a new episode.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Inside Geneva: international affairs from the world’s humanitarian capital An analysis newsletter to complement our podcast on the big issues on the agenda in international Geneva, from human rights to climate change, to humanitarian work in conflict zones, and much more. Twice monthly The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. After subscribing, you will receive a one-off welcome series of six newsletters and then updates and info on SWI swissinfo.ch up to six times a year. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe See all newsletters

For more audio content from SWI swissinfo.ch in English, take a listen to The Swiss Connection, a podcast with Swiss science stories for the world from Switzerland.

More

More Episode one of our new podcast ‘Lost Cells’ is out now This content was published on Listen and subscribe for free to our new podcast. Read more: Episode one of our new podcast ‘Lost Cells’ is out now

More