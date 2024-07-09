The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Inside Geneva is a podcast that explores global politics, humanitarian issues, and international aid. Journalist Imogen Foulkes hosts the show.

Join host and correspondent Imogen Foulkes for straight talk with people dealing with the world’s challenges in Geneva, humanity’s global hub.

This biweekly podcast partners with the Genève Vision media network and The Graduate InstituteExternal link.

Listen and subscribe to the latest episodes of Inside Geneva here:

Don't miss the next episode: subscribe wherever you get your podcasts

Sign up for the Inside Geneva podcast newsletter

Inside Geneva: international affairs from the world’s humanitarian capital

An analysis newsletter to complement our podcast on the big issues on the agenda in international Geneva, from human rights to climate change, to humanitarian work in conflict zones, and much more.

Twice monthly

For more audio content from SWI swissinfo.ch in English, take a listen to The Swiss Connection, a podcast with Swiss science stories for the world from Switzerland.

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

54 Likes
61 Comments
