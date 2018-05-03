Cuchaule, a specialty bread of canton Fribourg in western Switzerland, has obtained Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status.
The brioche-like bun is one of several local delicacies to have been awarded the coveted PDO label (also known in French as appellation d'origine contrôlée AOC).
The others are cheeses like Gruyère and Vacherin, as well as the Botzi pear, a particularly fragrant miniature version of the fruit that grows in bunches in the Alpine foothills of the canton of Fribourg.
The PDO seal, which recognizes the quality and craftmanship of Swiss agricultural products, is rarely bestowed on baked goods. Only Valais rye bread has secured the honour to date.
Switzerland’s Federal Office of Agriculture was asked to award the PDO recognition to Cuchaules in 2016. The request was approved despite an objection filed by Swiss leading retailer Coop.
To be called Cuchaules, the buns will have to carry an identification tag. A transition period of two years is envisaged for producers and sellers to comply.
RTS/ds
