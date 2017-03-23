Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage

(20 Minuten / Mira Weingartner)

The surf season has already opened in Thun, canton Bern – despite rain and temperatures of only six degrees Celsius (42.8 Fahrenheit). Surfers and kayakers have been braving the conditions on the River Aare just below the historic wooden bridge since last week.

