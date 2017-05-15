Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Watching the ‘most beautiful ten miles in the world’

Some of the 33,618 runners from 104 nations who took part in the 36th Grand Prix of Bern on Saturday

(Keystone)

The Grand Prix of Bern weaves through the Swiss capital’s old town and goes past attractions such as the Bear Pits, parliament and the cathedral. It is marketed by organisers as the “most beautiful ten miles in the world”. 

This year the weather behaved, countless supporters and music bands added to the atmosphere and the number of participants was a new record for the largest run in German-speaking Switzerland.

