This content was published on February 9, 2018 3:49 PM Feb 9, 2018 - 15:49

The entire PyeongChang Olympics could cost South Korea up to 14 trillion won ($12.9 billion)

(Keystone)

After two failed bids, billions of dollars in preparation and a nagging national debate about whether it’s all worth it, the Winter Olympic Games have opened in PyeongChang with a gala ceremony meant to showcase South Korea’s rise from poverty and war to one of Asia’s most modern nations.

Cross-country skier Dario Cologna, who already has three Olympic golds, led the Swiss delegation – the largest ever – into the stadium.

Not flagging yet (Keystone)

The Swiss athletes were watched by Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year. Switzerland’s target of 11 medals took a hit on Friday when current Olympic halfpipe champion Iouri Podladtchikov, known as I-Pod, pulled out owing to injuries sustained last month at the Winter X Games.

Berset and staff from the House of Switzerland in PyeongChang (Keystone)

The isolated, rugged mountain town of PyeongChang is situated in the northeastern part of South Korea, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the border with North Korea. It is known for brutal cold and harsh winds during the winter.

It was about zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) in PyeongChang on Friday. Temperatures had recently dropped to -18 Celsius. (Reuters)

Fans and athletes will be left largely exposed to the elements, though organisers are giving the 35,000 fans heated seat cushions, hand warmers and other gear to help ease the chilly conditions.

Yuna Kim, South Korean former Olympic figure skating champion, tries to warm things up by lighting the Olympic cauldron

(Keystone)





SDA-ATS/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.