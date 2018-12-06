What is today the town of Avenches, in canton Vaud, used to be a Roman metropolis. It was known as Aventicum, the capital of the Helvetians, and it became an important economic, spiritual and cultural centre.

Throughout history, thousands of men and women have shaped Switzerland's territory and society. The stories of who they were, the battles, revolutionary ideas or quiet but significant changes have been handed down through generations, and now fill the pages of Swiss history books. The traces of this rich heritage are many, some hidden and unknown.

In this series by Swiss Public Television, RSI, seven places have been chosen that are linked to historical events, myths and legends, that are part of the country's cultural heritage.

In the fifth episode of the series we visit what's left of Aventicum, the remains of which are to be found beside the modern town of Avenches in canton Vaud. In its heyday, the town had several public baths, a theatre, a forum, a temple, approximately 20,000 inhabitants, and was protected by a five-kilometer-long, nearly seven-metre-tall wall with over 70 towers. It also had a magnificent amphitheatre, which is still in use today.

(RSI, swissinfo.ch)

