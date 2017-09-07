Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Silk gardens and robot houses Journey into the future of design

By
...

The first-ever Zurich Design Biennale is underway in Switzerland's largest city under the motto "Hello Future". It features the design of tomorrow, from gardens made of silk patterns to bird-shaped drones. 

Silk Memory Garden

Silk Memory Garden
(Keystone)

With his work "Silk Memory Garden", artist François Chalet calls on visitors to help care for a "garden" made of delicate fabric patterns. The light installation projects patterns from 200-year-old silk textiles, originally designed in Zurich. The project was brought about through the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. 

Francois Chalet

Stromkabel


Robotic pavilion

Building
(Keystone)

The Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich's contribution to the design show is a "robotic pavilion", a two-story wooden structure made by robots. On two evenings, the Museum of Digital Art will take visitors on an interactive tour of the structure and the digital world.

Robotic Pavillon

Building process of the Robotic pavillon


Border stories

Fabio Hendry, rechts, und Seongil Choi arbeiten an ihrem Projekt Grenzerfahrungen.
(Keystone)

What can you make out of garbage? Designers Fabio Henry and Seongil Choi make art out of cut hair from hair salons, steel wool or 3D printing powder. Their installation "border stories" explores the borders of what's doable in design.


Electric Animal Plant

Florian Ville, links, und Andres Villa Torres arbeiten am Electric Animal Plant am Presserundgang an der Design Biennale Zuerich
(Keystone)

There's something happening at the greenhouse in the University of Zurich's old botanical garden. When you walk in, you hear sounds and the pink "Electric Animal Plant" starts to move. It's all part of an installation by students from the Zurich University of the Arts.

Electric Animal Plant

Electric Animal Plant


Drone costumes

Lea Pereyre zeigt ihre Arbeit Drone Costumes
(Keystone)

Léa Peyreyre makes costumes for drones. She decorates the quadcopters and turns them into magical flying objects for the design firm Verity Studiosexternal link, which has also made drones for the likes of Cirque du Soleil. A selection of her works will be on display - and in flight - at the design biennale.

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

×

Focus