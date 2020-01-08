Skater accident mars Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne

This content was published on January 8, 2020 6:57 PM

The alpine resort of Villars-Sur-Ollon that will host a number of events of the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympics Games.

(Keystone / Valentin Flauraud)

Preparations for the opening ceremony of the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne were marred by a serious accident.

A female Russian skater has been severely injured after falling to the ice from about five meters at a rehearsal for the opening event, according to Keystone-SDA news agency.

Police in Lausanne say her life is in danger, according to a statement quoted by The Associated Press.

An investigation has been opened into Tuesday’s incident. Police say the 35-year-old woman lost balance and fell while being hoisted by a cable attached to the ceiling of the city’s main hockey stadium where the opening ceremony will be held on Thursday.

There are 1,880 participants in the games, 112 of them are representing Switzerland.



Keystone-SDA/AP/ds

