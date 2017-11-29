Navigation

SRI archive 1992 Would Switzerland say no to Europe?

It has been 25 years since the Swiss shocked Europe by saying no to membership of the continent’s single market, the European Economic Area.

But what were the for and against arguments in the final weeks of the campaign, which ended in a “no” vote on December 6, 1992?

In this report from the archives of Swiss Radio International – the predecessor of swissinfo.ch – journalist Peter Capella hears from some of the main protagonists including rightwing politician Christoph Blocher, whose popularity would soar after the vote. 

Swiss vote 1992 European Economic Area

Peter Capella reports on the campaign a few weeks ahead of the December 6, 1992 vote on Switzerland joining the European Economic Area.



