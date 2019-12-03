This content was published on December 3, 2019 2:05 PM

Stade de Suisse/Wankdorf in Bern (Keystone)

The Bern stadium that staged the 1954 World Cup final is getting its original name back: Wankdorf. Stop tittering at the back.

Swiss champions Young Boys said on Tuesdayexternal link a new sponsorship deal had restored the historic Wankdorf Stadium name.

The original stadium, built in 1925, is part of football lore for the “Miracle of Bern” final in 1954 when West Germany stunned heavily favoured Hungary 3-2 to become world champions for the first time.

Named after the Swiss capital’s Wankdorf neighbourhood, the stadium also hosted the 1961 European Cup final. It was demolished and rebuilt in 2001 and rebranded Stade de Suisse ahead of hosting games at the 2008 European Championship.

Despite raising eyebrows among English-speaking visitors, the Wankdorf name was popular among locals and a petition for a name change in 2004 gathered more than 10,000 signatures.

Young Boys announced the change taking effect next season as part of a five-year deal with biotech firm CSL Behring.





Keystone-SDA/ts

