These are the stories we’ll be bringing you the week of December 10, 2018.

Monday

Switzerland’s government recently made the controversial decision to table signing the United Nations’ Global Compact on Migration. What exactly is the compact, and what is it expected to achieve? We’ll examine the details.





Tuesday

As a key Brexit vote takes place in the UK parliament, some satire from Switzerland looks at how a split from the European Union could help unite the Brits and the Swiss.





Wednesday

Switzerland wouldn’t be Switzerland without yodelling, and now it’s possible to major in the unique singing art at a Swiss university. What’s involved in learning to yodel?



Thursday

Switzerland makes plenty of use of the Dublin Regulation, which allows countries to send asylum seekers back to the first country where they were registered. We have the story of a Syrian asylum seeker caught in years-long limbo as a result.



Friday

One in ten Swiss suffers from a behavioural dependency like addiction to gambling, sex or the internet. We’ll talk to the man leading the first clinic in Switzerland to treat such conditions on-site.

