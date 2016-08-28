Kids out alone, Jean Tinguely and disaster plans

Here are the top stories we're following in the week beginning August 29.

Monday

In Switzerland, children walk to and from school or play outside without their parents from a young age. We find out how Swiss parents resist the fear factor that often stops their counterparts in some other developed countries from letting their children out alone.

Tuesday

Credit Suisse has sold off five properties in its home city of Zurich. It’s a move that has confounded some critics, so what’s the reason behind it?

It’s 25 years since the death of the Swiss artist Jean Tinguely, best known for his sculptural machines. We look back at his work, in pictures.

Wednesday

Western governments have been struggling to cope with the threats posed by suspected jihadists travelling to or returning from conflict areas. Switzerland’s debating whether to automatically withdraw citizenship from dual-national jihadists.

Thursday

At the height of the Cold War Switzerland built the world’s largest civilian bunker, designed to shelter 20,000 people, underground. Find out what life would have been like deep inside the labyrinth of rooms and explore the bunker in 360°.









What you may have missed

Being head chef at one of the world’s best restaurants is a high-pressure job, not least when the chef has stepped up to replace a recently departed dear friend and colleague. Meet the head chef at the Hôtel de Ville in Crissier in our podcast.











