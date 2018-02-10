Züri West was voted best group and won best album award for “Love”. The best French-speaking artist award went to Danitsa.
Eliane was crowned "Best Female Solo Act" and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won the "Best Solo Act International” award and "Best International Hit" for his single “Shape of you”. Imagine Dragons received the “Best Group International” trophy and the “Best Breaking Act International” award went to the British band Rag'n'Bone Man.
Three artists are nominated for each of the ten categories at the annual ceremony. Decisions are based on music sales and by jury and public vote.
