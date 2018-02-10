This content was published on February 10, 2018 5:14 PM Feb 10, 2018 - 17:14

Nemo poses with his four awards after the ceremony of the 2018 Swiss Music Awards in Zurich on February 9, 2018 (Keystone)

Bern rapper Nemo, who sings in local dialect, won four categories, including “Best Male Solo Act” and “Best Live Act”, at the 2018 Swiss Music Awards in Zurich on Friday.

Nemo also won the “Best Breaking Act” and “Best Hit” award for his single “Du” at the 11th edition of the annual music industry awardsexternal link – the Swiss music industry’s Grammys equivalent.



Züri West was voted best group and won best album award for “Love”. The best French-speaking artist award went to Danitsa.

Eliane was crowned "Best Female Solo Act" and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won the "Best Solo Act International” award and "Best International Hit" for his single “Shape of you”. Imagine Dragons received the “Best Group International” trophy and the “Best Breaking Act International” award went to the British band Rag'n'Bone Man.

Three artists are nominated for each of the ten categories at the annual ceremony. Decisions are based on music sales and by jury and public vote.



