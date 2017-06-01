Jun 1, 2017 - 14:56

Roger Moore in a photo provided by Gstaad tourism. (RDB)

What were the stories that captured the attention of our readers the most this past month? From saying goodbye to Swiss resident Roger Moore, to learning how to protect yourself from ticks, here's the articles that proved popular.



Tick bites - where are they happening?

We reported on where the most tick bites happen in Switzerland, and what you can do to try and cut down the risk of contracting a dangerous illness from such a bite. The information was gathered from an app called 'Zecke'.



(Präventions-App «Zecke» )

The death of 'Bond' star, Roger Moore



The British actor who played the role of James Bond in seven of the spy adventures, died on May 23 after a short battle with cancer. He was 89.

For some, time is running out to become Swiss

An article on changes to Swiss citizenship law, which come into effect next year, generated a large amount of interest, and many comments, questions and swapping of advice on our Facebookexternal link page.



​​​​​​​From January 1, 2018, it will no longer be enough to have a Swiss grandmother or great-grandmother to qualify for a Swiss passport. Why? Find out here.

A place for the Swiss Abroad

On Instagramexternal link, Swiss people living in different countries around the world continued to share snapshots of their life with us, by posting a picture with the hashtag #WeAreSwissAbroad. Here's our most popular repost from May.

Boats and a nice sunset Great Sunset! Greeting from Swissinfo. @henry_werffeli (@get_repost) ・・・ Everything starts with a sunrise, a new day in the making. #auckland #foreshore #weareswissabroad #nz #citylife A post shared by SWI swissinfo.ch (@swissinfo.ch) on May 24, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

Nuclear power generates Japanese Twitter interest

Our Japanese coverageexternal link of a popular vote subject in May, that of nuclear power being replaced by renewable energy sources in Switzerland, was retweeted many hundreds of times. We cover Swiss votation topics in all of our ten languages, including Englishexternal link.

Remembering Ueli Steck

On our YouTube channelsexternal link, a video that looks back at the life of Ueli Steck was our most viewed new upload this month.

Ueli Steck video

LafargeHolcim's new CEO is big news on LinkedIn



A new man in charge at the cement-making giant made for an interesting read for our followers on LinkedInexternal link, with the articleexternal link becoming our most-shared on the platform in May.

Jan Jenisch was snapped up by LafargeHolcim as the new Chief Executive following a nightmare few weeks for the cement making giant in which the company saw CEO Eric Olsen stand down. It came after the company admitted a subsidiary had paid off armed groups Syria in 2013 in an effort to carry on doing business in the war-torn state.

Have you met Nouvo?

