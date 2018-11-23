This content was published on November 23, 2018 9:24 AM Nov 23, 2018 - 09:24

When travelling abroad, the Swiss travel by car as much as by plane.

Each Swiss resident went on 3.3 overnight trips on average last year, compared to 2.8 five years ago, according to figures released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office.

According to the reportexternal link, the average number of trips per person rose by 10% from 2016 to 2017, with a significant increase among women, who now take as many trips as men.

Overall, in 2017 nine out of ten Swiss took at least one journey with an overnight stay, for a total of 24.9 million such trips. Of those, a third were within Switzerland, while 40% took travellers to neighbouring countries. France was the most popular destination with over three million trips – a 68% increase over 2016. Italy and Germany followed with 2.9 and 2.8 million trips, respectively.

Cars are still king

Some 70% of those travelling within Switzerland prefer to drive. For those going abroad, the car and the plane are equally popular. Just 25% of Swiss use public transport when taking a holiday trip in Switzerland, and the figure drops to 10% for trips across the border.

Over half of Swiss say their travels are for holidays and relaxation. One-third travel to visit friends or relatives, while just 6% travel for professional reasons.

While an overnight trip within Switzerland cost an average of CHF146 ($148) per day in 2016, the figure was down to CHF139 in 2017. However, at CHF152 per day, trips abroad last year cost eight francs more than they did in 2016.

In addition to overnight travel, the Swiss also take on average ten day-trips every year, mostly within Switzerland.



